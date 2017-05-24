Illinois, DePaul To Play For 1st Time Since 1957

(CBS) Come next season, the Illinois and DePaul men’s basketball teams will play for the first time since 1957.
The Illini and Blue Demons will meet on Nov. 17 in Champaign, DePaul announced Wednesday. The matchup is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of eight contests between members of the Big Ten and the Big East that will run from Nov. 13-17 next season.
Game times will be announced at a later date. All Gavitt Tipoff Games will be televised by Fox Sports 1 or Big Ten Network.
Illinois leads the all-time series against DePaul, 12-6. The Illini won their last matchup 75-70 on Dec. 7, 1957 in Champaign.