Champagne Six-Packs Are Here, Just In Time For Summer

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to pop bottles! Mini bottles that is…
Moët & Chandon released a six-pack of mini champagne bottles available nationwide just in time for all your summer BBQs, beach parties and get-togethers.
“This new take on the classic six-pack is the perfect way to elevate any celebration, allowing guests to enjoy their own personal bottle of Champagne,” Moët said, according to Cosmopolitan.
The Moët Mini Share Pack comes with six 187-milliliter bottles of Moët’s classic Imperial Brut. And in case you were not sure what that exactly meant, most standard champagne flutes hold about 177 milliliters, so you get a little more than one champagne flute per mini bottle.
Though adorable, like all things mini, you may want to consider who you choose to share the Mini Share Pack with as each six-pack costs $100. But it is almost expected from Moët.
And to keep things classy with the bottled bubbly, the champagne six-pack comes with golden flute toppers so you can (fancily) drink straight from the bottle.
So go ahead and splurge a bit. Sip, sip, hooray!