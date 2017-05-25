Report: Bears Set To Sign WR Victor Cruz On 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears are set to sign veteran receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal, as first reported by the NFL Network.
Cruz, 30, joins a revamped receiving core that has been altered after losing Alshon Jeffery in free agency. Cruz had 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown last season. Prior to 2016, he had played just six games the last two seasons.
Cruz reportedly visited the Bears and Jaguars this month after being released by the Giants in March. Jacksonville’s front office is run by his former head coach in New York, Tom Coughlin.
Cruz posted his best seasons in 2011 and 2012, recording a combined 168 catches for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The team has not confirmed the signing of Cruz.
