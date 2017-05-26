The City Thanks Chicago’s Safe Passage Program For No Major Incidents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of workers in Chicago’s Safe Passage Program gathered at McCormick Place to get a personal thank you from the city’s school’s chief, police superintendent and the Mayor.
Chicago Schools CEO Forrest Claypool said the Safe Passage Program was a big reason there was no major incident involving Chicago schoolchildren walking to or from school this past school year. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“More than 75,000 students are protected each day as they walk to and from school,” Claypool said.
Mayor Emanuel said expanding the program this summer to parks and other places would help keep children safe even when they are not in school.
“So when are kids are going back and forth from camp, they know there is a Safe Passage worker, they know that yellow jacket, they know what that yellow jacket means,” Emanuel said.