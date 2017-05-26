Special Goat Yoga Session Sells Out At Garfield Park Conservatory

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ultimate goal of yoga is to achieve liberation, but what about doing yoga with a goat?
The latest yoga trend is goat yoga, where baby goats run and skip around participants, climb on their backs – and are just, well, cute.
And goat yoga is coming to Chicago!
Garfield Park Conservatory is hosting Saturday, May 27 a Goat Yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at their goat pasture, located west of the parking lot.
“This unique class combines two great programs: Yoga In The Conservatory class, held the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Goat Visits, held the last weekend of each month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.” a Chicago Park District statement read.
The special goat yoga session is lead by GPC’s yoga instructor, Natalie Sord. The session welcomes all ability levels.
To ensure every participant receives goat time, the session is limited to a small group.
Unfortunately at last check at the website the session was sold out.