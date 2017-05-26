Levine: White Sox Pitcher James Shields On Track To Return

(CBS) — Despite coming off a losing road trip, the news is not all doom and gloom for the Chicago White Sox: Veteran pitcher James Shields appears to be headed back to the mound soon.

The RHP has been out since April 18.

Shields, who had a fast start to the season with a 1-0 record and a sub-two ERA (1.62), is progressing nicely from a right lat strain. The 35-year-old pitcher threw a side session of 30 pitches without any negative effects on Friday.

The pitcher said he will throw a 50- to 60-pitch simulated bullpen session on Monday. Shields said the plan calls for him to get up and sit down three times as he would in a game.

Shields will go out on a rehab stint to build arm strength. Realistically, if everything goes well, it should take two to three minor-league outings to get back to the Sox starting rotation.

“I went full bore today,” Shields said about his side session. “Everything went well and feels great. I am ready to rock and roll.”

Shields had never been on the DL in his entire 13-year career.

“Obviously, it has been pretty tough for me,” he said. “I am pretty anxious. I want to be out there and help my team win. At the end of the day, I have to stick to the process. We were doing pretty good until this last road trip. We need to pick it up. I am looking forward to coming back and helping this squad out.”

The California native has two years and nearly $36 million left on his multi-year contract. The White Sox obligation is $18 million, with the San Diego Padres picking up the rest of the contract. Shields still projects near the top of the White Sox rotation when he is healthy, despite a horrendous 6-19 record and a 5.85 ERA in 2016.

“We have had a lot of injuries,” Shields said about the Sox three starters and three bullpen men on the DL. “We have to overcome that. It is not just about 25 guys to win championships. It takes a lot of other guys to get the job done. Hopefully, we will pick it up this home series.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.