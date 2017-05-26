Man Charged In Hinsdale Woman’s Murder: Authorities

(CBS) – Murder charges have been filed in the murder of a Hinsdale woman earlier this month, authorities announced.
Dominic Sanders has been charged in the death of Andrea Urban and will appear in court Saturday morning, Hinsdale police and DuPage County prosecutors said late Friday.
A press conference will occur after the hearing, according to a media alert.
Sanders’ attorney, Steven Goldman, said his client was taken to the Burr Ridge Police Department for questioning.
No further information was available.
Urban, 51, was found dead by a family member May 4 at her home. She was the mother of two children and an actress. A Go Fund Me page has been started for her children.