3 Shot At Stickney Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot early Friday at a bar in southwest suburban Stickney.
Deputies responded about 2 a.m. after three people were wounded during a shooting at Frankie & Johnnie’s Roadhouse, 5009 S. Central Ave., according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.
Their conditions were stabilized, police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.
