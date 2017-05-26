Nearly 50 Members Of Two-Six Gang Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 50 members of a notorious South Side street gang have been charged with drug and weapons trafficking, following a more than two-year, federal and local law enforcement investigation.

At least 45 members of the Two-Six street gang, which authorities said has been terrorizing Chicago neighborhoods and the suburbs for decades, were arrested on both federal and state charges involving drug and gun distribution and possession.

A total of 21 of the gang members face federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, officials said at a news conference on Friday. The remaining members face state weapons and drug trafficking charges.

Those facing federal weapons possession charges could face up to 10 years in jail.

The investigation, called Operation Bunny Trap, was launched in November of 2014.

Authorities said they have confiscated a total of 118 firearms, including about 15 assault rifles. The drugs involved included cocaine, crack and methamphetamine.

Officials with ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Chicago Police all assisted in the probe.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said most of the criminal activity occurred in the eighth, ninth and 10th police districts on the South and Southwest Side.

Authorities would not say whether those arrested were high-ranking members of the gang.