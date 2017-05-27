Blackhawks Sign Defenseman Michal Kempny To 1-Year Extension

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year extension that will keep him under contract through 2017-’18.
The 26-year-old Kempny had two goals and six assists in 50 games for the Blackhawks last season, his first in Chicago and the NHL. His role diminished after the Blackhawks traded for defenseman Johnny Oduya at the trade deadline, but he’ll be counted on come next season.
“Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense,” general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. “He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks.”