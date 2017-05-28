Cyclists Take Over Lake Shore Drive For Bike The Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cars took a back seat to bikes this morning as Lake Shore Drive was taken over by cyclists for the annual Bike the Drive.

Many of the cyclists have done the ride before, and appreciate the uniqueness of a car-free Lake Shore Drive.

“You don’t have to worry about people hitting you,” one woman said. “You only can do it once a year, so that’s why I like Bike The Drive.”

Tom, from Indian Head Park, had an unusual perspective of Lake Shore Drive from his recumbent trike, sitting very close to the ground as he wheeled along the pavement.

“It’s a different view. I think when you’re up higher you can see over things; you can see farther,” he said.

Jim, from the Buena Park neighborhood, said he’s enjoyed the event in the past, if not officially.

“I think this is the first time we’ve done it legally,” he said. “It means the first time we’ve actually paid for it.”

Liam O’Connor had to get his bike repaired about 10 miles into the ride.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I just was coming to the tire breakdown area, and I got a flat right next to it, but Mike McCarthy from 103rd and Western was awesome. He’s fixing it for me. He’s the best.”

Amy has seen a lot of the city this weekend, running the Soldier Field 10 Mile on Saturday, before towing her son behind her on her trailer bike on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m more of a runner, when I find it’s very runner friendly. I actually just got the trailer, and probably going to get into more biking,” she said. “This event has been awesome. It’s really cool to see everybody out here.”

The Active Transportation Alliance, which organizes the annual Bike The Drive, said more than 21,000 cyclists participated. The event raises money for the organization’s mission of promoting cycling, walking, and public transit.