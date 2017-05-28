Gonzalez Takes Perfect Game Into 7th, White Sox Top Tigers 7-3

May 28, 2017 5:01 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Sunday.

Melky Cabrera and Matt Davidson also connected, helping the White Sox take three of four in the series. David Robertson got two outs for his seventh save.

Gonzalez (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings while snapping a five-start losing streak. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

Gonzalez retired his first 18 batters before Andrew Romine led off the seventh with a hard one-hop liner to shortstop Tim Anderson, who couldn’t field the ball cleanly and was originally charged with an error. Alex Avila followed with a single into to right field, and Romine’s ball was later changed to a hit.

