Police: 2 Teens Shot, 1 Fatally, In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
The two teenagers were in a gangway about 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South St. Louis when someone fired shots at them from a passing gray sedan, according to Chicago Police.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.
The 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.
