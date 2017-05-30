River North Bar Releases Lengthy Dress Code

CHICAGO (CBS) — A River North pizzeria and beer garden released a lengthy dress code leaving people with mixed opinions.

The Bottled Blonde, located in the 500 block of North Wells Street in River North, is a “casual neighborhood concept of restaurant & nightlife,” stated on its website with “covered patio dining and lounge space right in the heart of stylish, Urban River North.”

But the establishment, in fact, is far from “casual” when it comes to how the wait staff dresses and the guests they choose to let in. And since it is a private restaurant, it reserves the right to refuse anyone and not give a reason.

“Bottled Blonde will maintain a classy atmosphere and reserves the right to refuse anyone. A high standard of dress is required at all times. Dress code is on a case-by-case basis, and is at the sole discretion of the door staff. In all instances, the door staff’s decision is final. If denyed entry, changing your appearance will not change the decision.”

Here are some things though that may not make the cut:

-No bad attitudes or behavior

-No baggie, sagging, ripped, dirty, frayed, overly flashy or bright clothing

-No Hawaiian, tie dye, floral, skull prints or anything else obnoxious (What is their definition of obnoxious?)

-No embellishments, statement jackets, shirts, beanies or hats

-No plain white tees, long tees, denim, flannel, or zippered shirts

-No cut off shirts, deep v-necks, undershirts or mesh shirts. And no tank tops after 6 p.m.

-No overalls, cargo, bleached, acid wash, odd colored or leather pants.

-No joggers, manpris, drop crotch pants or multi-zippered pants

-No Jordans, Nike Air Max, or Air Force Ones

-No male jewelry and no visible tattoos on neck, face or hands

And those are just some things on the lengthy list posted at the Bottled Blonde.

So, we would like to know what you think of this dress code. Is it a good thing or too strict?