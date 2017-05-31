Girl, 16, Charged With Fatally Stabbing Uber Driver In Lincolnwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with murder, for allegedly stabbing an Uber driver to death on Tuesday in north suburban Lincolnwood.
Eliza Wasni, 16, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Grant Nelson, of Wilmette, and was scheduled to appear in bond court in Skokie at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
Lincolnwood police Nelson was stabbed around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Touhy and Lincoln avenues. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Nelson had just finished Memorial Day dinner with his family when he decided to make some extra cash and drive for Uber, according to his family. Described as a gentle and kind man with no enemies, Nelson’s father calling the killing random.
The ongoing investigation revealed Grant was working as an Uber driver and was dropping off a fare in the area when the attack occured.
Lincolnwood Police called the stabbing isolated and stressed there is no risk to the community. Police said the suspect was found hiding behind a building nearby shortly after the stabbing.