Reports: Bears’ Cam Meredith Suffers Thumb Injury, Will Miss Rest Of Offseason Activities

(CBS) Bears receiver Cam Meredith suffered a thumb injury Thursday at organized team activities and is expected to miss the rest of the offseason activities, according to multiple reports.
Meredith suffered ligament damage in one of his thumbs, the Tribune’s Dan Wiederer reported Thursday evening. Meredith is set to be out for the rest of OTAs and well as mandatory mini-camp. The Bears then start training camp in late July.
Meredith is projected to start for the Bears after leading the team with 66 catches in 2016.
This setback for Meredith came a day after he threw out the first pitch at the White Sox game Wednesday evening, when he spoke of his excitement to start the new season and have the opportunity to be a go-to difference-maker for the team.
“I’m trying my best to sink everything in, because you know this is a once-in-a-lifetime type opportunity,” Meredith said Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “You got to make the best of all opportunities in life.”