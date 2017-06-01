Micker Adolfo, Michael Kopech Named White Sox’s Minor League Players Of The Month

(CBS) Class-A Kannapolis outfielder Micker Adolfo and Double-A right-hander Michael Kopech have been named the White Sox’s player and pitcher of the month in the minor leagues for May, the team announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old Adolfo hit .333 with two homers, 17 RBIs and 14 runs in 24 games in May. He’s batting .295 with two homers, 21 RBIs and 21 runs in 40 games for the season.
The 21-year-old Kopech was 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 35 innings across six starts in May. He struck out eight or more batters on four occasions, and batters hit just .167 against him. For the season, Kopech is 4-2 with a 2.38 ERAand 75 strikeouts in 53 innings across 10 starts.
Kopech is the No. 12 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
The monthly honors were voted on by Chicago-area media members.