United Flight Returns To O’Hare For Apparent Engine Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O’Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff Thursday morning, after an engine apparently caught fire.
The city’s Aviation Department said the pilot on United Flight 1738 to Miami, which took off around 7:45 a.m., reported an engine issue after takeoff, and returned to O’Hare around 8:30 a.m.
A passenger tweeted a video of flames shooting from one of the engines in mid-air.
A spokesperson for United said the airline was checking into what happened, but Marco Vargas, who was driving past O’Hare in nearby Elmhurst, told WBBM Newsradio he saw flames shooting out of the plane’s right engine.
“I was just driving, and I couldn’t focus my vision on it, so I couldn’t identify it. It was a long flame shooting out of the right engine,” he said. “I called 911. They told me that somebody else had made that report, too, so I’m not the only one who saw it. When I arrived where I’m working, other people told me ‘Did you see that plane?’ Yeah, I saw it.”
According to United’s website, the flight has been delayed until 10:39 a.m. while waiting for another plane to make the trip.