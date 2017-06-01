“Wear Orange” Anti-Violence Campaign Will Discuss Ways To Keep Streets Safer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The parents of a teen killed in Kenwood four years ago are still working to bring peace to the streets and comfort to others affected by gun violence.
Hadiya Pendleton was 15-years old when a gang member mistakenly targeted her in the Kenwood neighborhood in January 2013. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
A little more than a week before, Hadiya, an honor student and drum majorette, had performed in festivities in Washington for Barack Obama’s second inauguration.
This June 2nd would have been her 20th birthday.
Her mother, Cleo, spoke to CBS 2 and said the “Wear Orange” anti-violence campaign, inspired by Hadiya’s killing, has become a national movement.
“This year there will be over 250 events, “Wear Orange” events, across the country,” she said.
And on Saturday in the Harold Washington Playlot Park in Hyde Park, “Wear Orange” and other anti-violence groups will gather to talk about ways to make streets in Chicago safer.