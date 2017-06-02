17-Year Old Holds Huge Garage Sale To Raise Money For 2-Year Old With Cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ll likely see lots of garage sale signs all over the city and suburbs this beautiful weekend but in West Beverly, one garage stands out.

Tim Long, 17, will give all the money raised at his garage sale to the family of Beau Dowling, a two-year old in West Beverly who has cancer. The St. Rita High School senior thought up the idea as a way to complete a 100-hour service project requirement for school. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

He said he met the 100-hour requirement “even before the sale started.”

Long said he tested his idea back in March where he works, at Jansen’s Drive-In.

“We put a poster in there to see if anyone would back it up and like a week, we had a garage full of stuff,” he said.

Now, garage sale items are spread across seven front lawns in the 2600 block of West 104th Street where the sale runs through Sunday.

“We have a bunch of couches. We got dressers. For some reason we have five or six microwaves. We got everything. Clothes. All type of clothes. Golf clubs,” Long said.

Tim Long’s goal was $2,000, but he said he had just about reached that goal through sales and donations before the garage sale officially began on Friday.

“He’s a great kid,” said mom, Jackie Long. “I’m so proud of him. He’s worked really hard and he’s done a great job. Couldn’t be more proud.”

Tim Long said a couple of his friends, who attend Brother Rice High School, have been giving him some help and will receive service hours for their school’s community service requirement, as well.

When will he get some rest?

“Hopefully soon,” he said, but “not in the next three days.”