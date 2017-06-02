Developer Chosen For Vacant Michael Reese Hospital Site

CHICAGO (CBS) — A developer has been chosen to lead the revitalization of the old Michael Reese hospital site in Bronzeville.
The medical center complex had been razed back in 2009 after the city bought it as part of its plans for the 2016 Olympics. The Sun-Times reports, Chicago borrowed $85 million to purchase the land and help pay for construction of an Olympic Village.
The 49-acre site, just south of McCormick Place, has sat largely vacant ever since that bid failed.
The development will include housing, hotel, meeting space, a park and a new Metra train station stop at 31st Street. The plan also calls for a new facility for the trucks used to haul equipment into McCormick Place. Those semis currently fill an outdoor parking lot.
The development team, which reportedly offered about $144 million for the site, will be led by Farpoint Development, Draper & Kramer, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, McLaurin Development Partners and Bronzeville Community Development Partnership.