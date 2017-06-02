Protesters Blast Trump Pullout Of Paris Accord

(CBS) — Several hundred people marched through the Loop Friday evening to protest President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords and to call on Gov. Bruce Rauner to promise compliance statewide.

Protest organizer Jennifer Fujan, midwest regional director of the group Food & Water Watch, says Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accords is “an embarrassment.”

The group considers that Paris accords far short of what’s needed to prevent an environmental disaster, but it’s the best the world has, she adds.

“Trump pulling out of the Paris climate agreement is an embarrassment, both to our country and to the planet, and we need bold, direct action to reverse climate change,” she said.

Fujan said she believes Mr. Trump is not so much malevolent as he is incompetent and led by those who have his ear — people whom, she said, cannot be trusted.

She is pleased that Chicago and Evanston have joined a growing number of communities that are pledging to abide by the accords. She wants Congress to take similar action.