Police Officer Shot In Hand, Suspect Critically Wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand and his partner shot the suspect late Saturday night in the East Chatham neighborhood.
Police said officers on patrol saw a group of people drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near 81st and Maryland around 11 p.m. When they approached the group, one man sprinted away into a nearby apartment building.
“The officers followed, and upon entering the stairwell, observed the offender with a gun. There was a struggle over the gun. The offender shot one of the officers in the hand. Officers returned fire, striking the offender,” Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for the Independent Police Review Authority.
The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.
IPRA and the Chicago Police Department were conducting separate investigations of the shooting. .
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.