Woman Dead, 2 People Injured In HazMat Situation In Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a hazardous materials situation in an apartment building in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.
Fire crews responded about 9:30 p.m. to a Level One HazMat situation involving high carbon monoxide levels at a first-floor apartment in the 11300 block of South Church Street and found 62-year-old Linda Russell dead, authorities said.
Russell was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Another woman was taken in serious-to-critical condition to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, the Chicago Fire Department said. A man was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. Their ages were not immediately known and additional details were not provided.
Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation, Chicago Police said.
