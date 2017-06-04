Officer Shot In Hand, Suspect Shot By Police In East Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in as many days, officers from a specialized Chicago police unit shot a suspect who allegedly pointed or fired a gun at police.

Saturday night, an officer was shot in the hand after chasing a suspect into an East Chatham apartment building, where the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun. Police said the officer was shot in a struggle over the gun, and officers shot and wounded the suspect.

The officers involved were part of the department’s Summer Mobile Unit, which provides extra patrols in areas where there is an increase in criminal activity. The officers were working in the Gresham District, where there has been a recent uptick in shootings.

Police said officers from the unit work in uniform, and use unmarked Ford Explorers and sedans. Their mission is to stabilize communities, according to the department.

The officers involved in Saturday night’s shooting were on patrol when they saw a group of people drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near 81st and Maryland around 11 p.m. When they approached the group, one man sprinted away into a nearby apartment building.

“The officers followed, and upon entering the stairwell, observed the offender with a gun. There was a struggle over the gun. The offender shot one of the officers in the hand. Officers returned fire, striking the offender,” Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said.

Russell Williams, who lives in the building, said the commotion from the incident woke him up.

“Next thing I know, the cops were knocking on the doors,” he said. “I came out, I saw a bloody shirt and a bloody rag.”

The suspect who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for the Independent Police Review Authority. Police have not identified the suspect, but said he was on parole and has a criminal record. Charges were pending on Sunday.

The officer who was shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. He likely will need hand surgery.

It was the second time in as many days that officers from the Summer Mobile Unit were involved in shooting a suspect.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, officers with the detail saw a group of men in an alley near 59th and Wabash, and approached in an unmarked car. Police said a suspect fired a shot at the vehicle, and officers returned fire, killing 17-year-old Corsean Lewis.

Police said weapons were recovered in both incidents.

The Independent Police Review Authority was investigating both shootings, and the officers involved in each incident have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.