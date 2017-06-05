LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Aurora Police Warn ATM Users About Skimmer Scam

June 5, 2017 5:54 PM By Steve Miller
Filed Under: Aurora Police Department, Skimmer, Steve Miller

(CBS) — Aurora Police have released photos of the people they say placed skimming devices on two AMTs in Aurora — and possibly in Yorkville and Batavia, too.

(Aurora Police Department)

In the photos — captured by the banks’ cameras on Sunday — a young woman dressed in white stands in front of an ATM. She’s carrying a large black bag.

Aurora police are looking for this woman in connection with a “skimmer” plant in an ATM. (Aurora Police/Facebook)

In another photo, a young man appears to be using the ATM.

Aurora police are looking for this man in connection with a “skimming” scam at an ATM. (Aurora Police/Facebook)

Aurora Police say these are the people who placed skimming devices and pinhole cameras on bank ATMs on North Farnsworth and on North Orchard.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a “skimming” incident. (Aurora Police/Facebook)

The skimming devices were meant to steal debit and credit card information. The pinhole cameras were meant to photograph PIN numbers as they’re entered.

In a Facebook posting, Aurora police are asking for help identifying the people.  

