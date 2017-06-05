Aurora Police Warn ATM Users About Skimmer Scam

(CBS) — Aurora Police have released photos of the people they say placed skimming devices on two AMTs in Aurora — and possibly in Yorkville and Batavia, too.
In the photos — captured by the banks’ cameras on Sunday — a young woman dressed in white stands in front of an ATM. She’s carrying a large black bag.
In another photo, a young man appears to be using the ATM.
Aurora Police say these are the people who placed skimming devices and pinhole cameras on bank ATMs on North Farnsworth and on North Orchard.
The skimming devices were meant to steal debit and credit card information. The pinhole cameras were meant to photograph PIN numbers as they’re entered.
In a Facebook posting, Aurora police are asking for help identifying the people.