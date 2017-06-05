5 Killed, 25 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. Sunday, when 22-year-old Shantae Nevith was killed in a domestic incident in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. She was shot in the head and back during an argument with a 23-year-old man in the 2500 block of West Lyndale, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Nevith was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. The man was found about 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Carroll with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:14 a.m. Sunday, a man was found shot to death in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found 41-year-old Edward Mason in an empty lot in the 1800 block of West Maypole, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He had been shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m.

Another man was killed minutes earlier in a shooting about three blocks west in the same neighborhood. Two men, aged 33 and 34, were walking on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Leavitt when someone fired shots at them. The 33-year-old was shot in the back and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:55 a.m., authorities said. His name has not been released. The 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

A man died after being shot at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Someone walked up to the Quinton Flowers, 19, in the 5400 block of West Cortez and shot him in the chest and body, authorities said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 11:45 a.m. Saturday when 21-year-old Novajah Ringold was gunned down during an argument in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Ringold was arguing with another male in the 6100 block of South Throop when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head and torso, authorities said. The shooter then ran away. Ringold was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 12:37 p.m.

The rest of the attacks continued a violent start to the month, with 52 people shot by the end of the fourth day of June.

At least 318 people were shot in May, and 1,408 people have been shot this year, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

At least 24 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers were involved in two shootings this weekend. An officer was shot and a suspect was also wounded in an incident late Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers also fatally shot 17-year-old Corsean Lewis after he fired a round at their unmarked squad car late Friday, according to police.

