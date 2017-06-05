Cubs Name Victor Caratini, Duncan Robinson Their Minor Leaguers Of The Month

(CBS) The Cubs have honored Triple-A catcher Victor Caratini and Class-A right-hander Duncan Robinson as their minor league player and pitcher of the month of May, respectively.
The 23-year-old Caratini hit .366 with six double, three homers and 17 RBIs in 24 games in May for Triple-A Iowa. He’s hitting .339 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 48 games on the season.
The 23-year-old Robinson was 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings for Class-A South Bend in May. He struck out 24 while walking just two in five appearances, including three starts.
Robinson has a 1.34 ERA this season, a mark that ranks fourth in the Midwest League.