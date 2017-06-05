Residents Cry Foul Over Street-Cleaning Tickets

(CBS) – Ticketed without warning.
That’s the claim more than a dozen neighbors on a Morgan Park block made Monday.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on why the residents received tickets, and what it’s going to cost them.
The cars may have been parked, but hearts raced at 115th and Loomis.
“No Parking Signs” were collected from one side of the street as CBS 2 arrived, with a city worker saying they were posted Friday.
“That’s grossly untrue,” one resident says.
Resident insist they were not warned about the street cleaning. They say more than a dozen vehicles were ticketed Monday morning.
Neighbors are hoping the city will toss the tickets out, adding if the city’s intention was to clean the street — that job’s not finished, either.
The city’s Streets and Sanitation Department issued a statement contradicting neighbors: “Signs were hung on Friday for Monday’s sweeping. Residents may contest a ticket if they feel that they did not get notice of street cleaning.”
Ald. Carrie Austin’s office (34th Ward) declined comment.