Russians Targeted Illinois Election Database, Congressman Confirms

(CBS) — Russian hackers tried to access U.S. voter information just days before the presidential election.
That information is contained in a highly classified report leaked and then published on the website The Intercept.
Lawmakers are confirming Illinois was a target.
“It was made public that the Russians hacked into the Illinois Board of Elections, into that database — that’s as much as I can talk about,” U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, tells CBS 2.
Quigley can’t go further because the leaked document is top secret and was anonymously given to The Intercept. The authenticated report states Russian military hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier and ultimately breached local election records in half a dozen states, just days before the election.
Quigley believes Russia’s intent was to derail Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, but he cautions against making this a partisan concern.
The U.S. Justice Department has charged a federal contractor with leaking the classified document.
The breach could have allowed the hackers to delete or change information. U.S. intelligence still insists the attacks did not impact the election’s outcome.