Woman Shot And Killed In Waukegan

June 5, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Crime, shooting, Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday in north suburban Waukegan.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting at 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 11th Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the street, but did not find a victim.

A short time later, a local hospital notified police about a gunshot victim who was brought to the emergency room. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Waukegan police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party in the 1600 block of 11th Street, police said.

Further details were not immediately available Monday morning.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch