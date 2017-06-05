Woman Shot And Killed In Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Monday in north suburban Waukegan.
Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting at 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 11th Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the street, but did not find a victim.
A short time later, a local hospital notified police about a gunshot victim who was brought to the emergency room. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Waukegan police.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party in the 1600 block of 11th Street, police said.
Further details were not immediately available Monday morning.