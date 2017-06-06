Bears Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky Keeps His Focus To Football

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Just one Bears player on the field at OTAs is working without a contract, but rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn’t focused on that.

The second overall pick in April’s draft, Trubisky leaves the contract details to his representation. He’s just focused on football and settling in with the NFL.

“That’s not really for me to worry about,” Trubisky said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “I’m going to be out here at practice every day. My agent and the Bears organization is going to handle that. But I’m not really sure how that stuff works. I’m here to play football, I’m not worried about contracts.

“I’ve made a lot of progress. I’d say I’m getting better every day. I’m getting a little bit more comfortable every day. I’m studying a lot. I’ve put in more work on this playbook than I’ve put into anything in my life. And yeah, it’s coming along great. I’m getting more and more comfortable. I’ve seen strides in different areas every day. That’s what it’s all about.”

Four of the five Bears draft picks have been signed into deals. Trubisky has been practicing in the meantime and absorbing his new offense.

The knee injury to backup Mark Sanchez last Tuesday means some more reps for Trubisky, who’s splitting them with starter Mike Glennon and backup Connor Shaw in practice.

Being an NFL quarterback means work away from Halas Hall, too. That’s just one of many parts to settling in with the Bears.

“Taking care of your body, studying all day, all night, right before you go to bed — it’s all about blocking out distractions and how good you want to be,” Trubisky said. “It’s all about how much time you want to put in. So for me it’s been a huge focus, block out everything else and just come here and do my job. It’s been nice the only thing I have to worry about is football, so it’s been a lot of fun.

“I’m used to college offense, obviously, so coming in with a whole new terminology, learning these terms — a lot of the stuff is the same, just calling them different names. And then probably the speed of the game. There are amazing athletes all over the field, offense, defense, and it’s just getting used to that, getting used to the terminology.”

