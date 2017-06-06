Levine: Carlos Rodon Hit Hard But Reports Feeling ‘Strong’ After Rehab Start

By Bruce Levine–
(CBS) All systems are a go for White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, who Tuesday evening made his first competitive start since mid-March in a rehab outing with Class-A Winston-Salem. Rodon has been recovering from what the team has called biceps bursitis.
Rodon threw 71 pitches over 3 1/3 innings. He didn’t get the intended results, allowing five earned runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts, but he reported no pain or tiredness.
“I felt good,” Rodon said. “My arm felt good. I felt really strong.”
The next step for Rodon will be to throw five days from now, he said.
“There is no timetable,” Rodon said of a return to the big league level. “I am just ready to go out and get another one. The goal today was to get through five innings. I felt great and strong. My command was good in the first inning. I just wish I could have stayed out there longer.”
Rodon is expected to be a key part of the White Sox’s rebuild moving forward. He has a career 3.90 ERA.
“Injuries are not fun,” he said. “That is especially true when you are 1,500 miles away from your teammates.”
