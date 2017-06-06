Woman Stung By Scorpion On Flight From Mexico To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stung by a scorpion on a flight from Mexico City to Chicago late Monday night.
According to AeroMexico, the passenger was stung on flight 682 to O’Hare International Airport, which arrived in Chicago shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance responded to the airport, and medics treated the woman at the airport for about 40 minutes, a Fire Department spokesperson said. The woman felt much better after she was treated, and did not go to a hospital.
“Aeromexico is committed with its passengers and crew safety as it is our top priority in every operation,” the airline said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear how the scorpion got on the plane, or what happened to it after it stung the passenger.