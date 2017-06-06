3 In Custody, Guns Recovered After Shots Fired At CPD Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were in custody and guns were recovered after shots were fired at Chicago Police officers Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Someone fired shots at the officers at 8:04 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Troy, then drove off in a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.
Officers chased the vehicle to Pulaski Road near the Stevenson Expressway, where three suspects were taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported.
Charges were pending early Tuesday, police said.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Monday night, “2 in custody, guns recovered after offenders fire at CPD & lead units & helicopter on pursuit. No injuries. Great police work.”
