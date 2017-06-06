South Shore Train Service Suspended After Train Derails Downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on the South Shore has been suspended after a train derailed as it was arriving downtown.
A westbound train No. 18, which originated in Dune Park, derailed between Van Buren street and the final stop at Millennium station at Randolph street.
“South Shore trains are unable to enter or exit the station,” South Shore said on its website. “Passengers are encouraged to find alternative transportation for their eastbound trip. Metra is honoring South Shore tickets.”
The train appeared to derail in an area where trains switch tracks as they enter the corrals at Randolph street.
Metra Electric trains were also delayed because the two lines share the tracks.