Wade Davis Rejoins Cubs From Paternity List

(CBS) Cubs closer Wade Davis’ stint on the paternity list lasted just one game.
Davis has rejoined the Cubs ahead of their game against the Marlins on Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field. The move comes after he and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their second child, manager Joe Maddon said earlier Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Davis has been spectacular in his first season in Chicago, recording a 0.89 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 21 appearances while converting all 12 of his save chances.
Floro, 26, has an 8.53 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 6 1/3 innings of work for the Cubs this season.