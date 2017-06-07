Chris Bosio Likes Mike Montgomery In His Current Role For Cubs

(CBS) Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio on Wednesday morning shot down the notion that the No. 5 spot in the team’s rotation could be a dual-based role with right-hander Eddie Butler starting and then being piggy-backed by left-hander Mike Montgomery for a long relief outing, as was the case in Chicago’s 3-1 win against Miami on Monday when Montgomery recorded a 10-out save after Butler went the first 5 2/3 innings.

“I don’t think so,” Bosio said on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score. “I think it was a situation where we hadn’t used Mike in a long period of time.”

What Bosio does believe will continue is Montgomery’s role as the do-everything man in the Cubs bullpen. There has been talk that Montgomery could fill the No. 5 spot in the rotation at some point, a debate that heated up after left-hander Brett Anderson started terribly before heading to the disabled list.

But Bosio likes Montgomery right where he’s at. Montgomery has a 2.21 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 18 appearances, serving as a long reliever, setup man and sometimes a lefty specialist.

“Mike’s good where he’s at right now,” Bosio said. “He has not started yet. He’s got (five) starts under his belt with us (in 2016), but I like him where he’s at. He still has to work on his fastball command, but that’s the No. 1 cliche with all of our starters. And once he gets that down, he’s going to take another step. Right now, he’s performed very well in the role he’s at in that bullpen. He gives up a great option when we need him.”

Listen to Bosio’s full interview below.