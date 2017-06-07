CPD: Officer Shoots Suspect After Shots Fired At Police, 2nd Suspect Hurt In Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer shot a suspect late Tuesday night, after two people in a car allegedly fired shots at police. A second suspect was injured in a crash during a police chase.

Police said the suspects were in a gray Infinity sedan when they fired shots at a patrol car and another vehicle near Central and Diversey avenues in the Belmont Central neighborhood shortly before midnight. Police said the shots hit the civilian vehicle, but neither person in the car was wounded, and no shots struck the squad car.

The officers chased the suspects’ car into an alley in the 2900 block of North Newland Avenue about two miles away in the Montclare neighborhood, where the suspects and officers exchanged gunfire after the suspects’ vehicle crashed, according to police.

Neighbors said they heard numerous shots, and saw quite a commotion.

“We just saw them chasing over there on the corner of Sayre and George, all the way in the back, and then we heard like eight shots,” Manny Ang said.

An officer shot the suspect who was in the passenger’s seat, police said. The driver suffered a head injury in the crash. Both were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Police initially said both suspects had been shot, but later said the driver’s injuries were the result of the crash, not the shooting.

Two officers were taken to Rush University Medical Center; police said they were not injured in the shooting, and were hospitalized as a precaution.

“Two handguns have been recovered at the scene,” Police News Affairs Sgt. Al Stinites said.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority was investigating the shooting.

Police said the shooting was the fourth time since Friday that someone shot at an officer on duty.