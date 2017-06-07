Reports: Blackhawks Sign Czech Defenseman Jan Rutta

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed 26-year-old free-agent defenseman Jan Rutta, according to multiple reports.
Rutta was a headlining free agent on the international scene after playing for Pirati Chomutov in the Czech Republic last season. He had eight goals and 24 assists in 46 games last season.
Rutta, a native of the Czech Republic, signed a one-year deal, the Sun-Times reported.
The addition of Rutta comes as Blackhawks defensemen Johnny Oduya and Brian Campbell enter free agency. It’s also possible that Trevor van Riemsdyk could be nabbed in the expansion draft by Las Vegas.