Reports: Fred Hoiberg Emerges As Candidate For Ohio State Coaching Job

(CBS) Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a candidate for Ohio State’s coaching vacancy, CBSSports.com’s Gary Parrish reported Wednesday evening.
The Buckeyes job opened when Thad Matta and the university mutually parted ways earlier in the week after 13 seasons as he deals with health issues and the program has struggled recently. Hoiberg previously coached at the college level for five seasons, leading Iowa State from 2010-’15.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was the Iowa State athletic director from 1993-2000. Hoiberg played for the Cyclones from 1991-’95.
The Bulls hired Hoiberg in June 2015 shortly after firing Tom Thibodeau, and two rocky seasons have followed. Hoiberg is 83-81 in his Bulls tenure with one playoff appearance, that coming this past season after missing the postseason in his rookie campaign. The Bulls fell to the top-seeded Celtics in six games in the first round.
More concerning, he’s struggled to take hold of the locker room. Bulls star Jimmy Butler criticized Hoiberg just several months into his rookie coaching season, and multiple players were mystified with Hoiberg’s rotations this past year. Hoiberg also alienated proud veterans Joakim Noah and Rajon Rondo in the past two seasons.
Hoiberg has three years left on the original five-year deal he signed that was reported to be worth $25 million. Bulls management confirmed after the season that it would be retaining Hoiberg for his third season.