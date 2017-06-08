Man Shot To Death In Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night at his home in south suburban Calumet City.
Emergency crews were called about 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim in the 1300 block of Hirsch Avenue, according to a statement from Calumet City police.
They arrived to find 47-year-old Millian Caston suffering from a gunshot wound, said police and the Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office. Caston was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m.
His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.
The case remains under investigation Thursday morning, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (708) 868-2500.
