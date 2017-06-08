Cold War-Era Bunker To Be Demolished

(CBS) — A legacy of the Cold War in Wheaton is disappearing, nearly 60 years after it opened.
It’s a nuclear bunker, built in Wheaton in 1958. For years, it has been under county government buildings.
DuPage County Board Member Grant Eckhoff says the bunker won’t be easy to demolish with concrete walls that are two-feet thick, floors six-feet thick and a ceiling four-feet thick.
Eckhoff says the bunker had its grand opening in 1958. U.S. Senator Everett Dirksen of Illinois attended the ceremony.
A DuPage County spokesman tells WBBM the demolition project has an estimated cost of nearly $1 million.