Dead Man Found After Fire Had Been Shot: Officials

(CBS) — New information about the body discovered at the scene of a house fire near East Dundee early Wednesday morning.

The Kane County Coroner says it was the body of a man, probably in his 20s or 30s, still unidentified.

And the coroner says the man had been shot at least once. The body was found in the home that was devastated by fire.

Also found in the home: the body of a dog.

Kane County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pat Gengler acknowledges that suicide is a possibility, but he says investigators are leaning toward homicide.

“We’re going to increase our patrols up there until we can get a good idea of what really took place,” he says.

Gengler says the area is quiet and off the beaten path.

He says residents are being encouraged to lock their doors and call if they see anything suspicious.