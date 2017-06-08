Man Charged With Accidentally Shooting, Killing Girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $250,000 for a Chicago man who accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.
Jasper J. Johnson, 31, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, both felonies, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.
Officers responded at 8:52 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, Joliet Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said.
They were met by Johnson, who told officers repeatedly that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend, Roechner said. He took the officers to the apartment, where the woman was lying facedown on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.
The woman, identified as 30-year-old Kia Johnson who lived in Joliet, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Will County coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
Johnson, who lives in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, was ordered held on a $250,000 bond in court Tuesday, sheriff’s office records show. He is due back in court on June 29.
Roechner said it is possible the charges against Johnson could be upgraded.
