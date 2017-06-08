Planes Scrape Each Other On O’Hare Tarmac, No Injuries Reported

(CBS) – Parts of two airliners scraped each other on the ground at O’Hare International Airport Thursday evening, causing some visible damage, but no injuries were reported.
Wile pulling back from a gate, a SkyWest aircraft, operating as United Express Flight 5588, “came into contact” with a separate United plane, a United spokesperson tells CBS 2.
United lined up new aircraft to operate the flights that were affected.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are providing them with compensation,” the United representative says.