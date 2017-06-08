COMEY TESTIFIES: Worried Trump Would 'Lie' | Believes He Was Fired For Russia Probe | Debate: Obstruction Of Justice? | Trump's Son Defends In Tweets | Trump's Lawyer Defends

Planes Scrape Each Other On O’Hare Tarmac, No Injuries Reported

June 8, 2017 9:51 PM By Audrina Bigos
Filed Under: Audrina Bigos, Collide, O'Hare, planes, WINGS

(CBS) – Parts of two airliners scraped each other on the ground at O’Hare International Airport Thursday evening, causing some visible damage, but no injuries were reported.

Wile pulling back from a gate, a SkyWest aircraft, operating as United Express Flight 5588, “came into contact” with a separate United plane, a United spokesperson tells CBS 2.

Two planes made contact Thursday evening at O’Hare International Airport. (picture provided to CBS)

United lined up new aircraft to operate the flights that were affected.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are providing them with compensation,” the United representative says.

