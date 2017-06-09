Rauner Signs Bail-Relief Measure For Low-Income Offenders

(CBS) – Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday signed a “bail reform act” and promised non-violent offenders will no longer spend days, weeks, or even months in jail, simply because they’re poor.
With both Democrats and Republicans looking on, the governor signed the bill, which creates new rights for people in custody in Illinois jails. The new law says the standard 10 percent cash bail is no longer required for people charged with misdemeanors, or low-level felonies.
The new law goes into effect immediately.