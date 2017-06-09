Fire In Little Italy Leaves 1 Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – An man was killed early Friday in an apartment fire in Little Italy.
Fire crews responded to a call around 12:40 a.m. Friday at an apartment building located in the 1100 block of South Laflin.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen of a third-floor unit.
When firefighters arrived they found a 68-year-old man in a closet of the apartment unit suffering from smoke inhalation. The man was transported to University of Illinois Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported. The fire was contained inside the apartment and appears to be accidental, officials said.
Fire crews will be passing out fire safety literature and smoke detectors at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Laflin.