Hiker From Batavia Found Dead In Yellowstone National Park

June 9, 2017 7:49 PM By Steve Miller
(CBS) — A Batavia man has died in Yellowstone National Park.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

Crews had been searching for 53-year-old Jeff Murphy since Thursday.

Yellowstone Park officials say Murphy’s wife reported him missing after he went for a hike on Wednesday and failed to check in.

A park spokesperson says it appears Murphy died from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak, near Yellowstone’s north entrance. His body was found Friday.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” Park Supt. Dan Wenk said in a prepared statement.

At its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams, and a helicopter.

 

Jeff Murphy (worpress.com)

Murphy a few years ago had kept a blog: “Thoughts and Musings from Murphy’s Travels Around the Globe.”

 

