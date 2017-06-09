UPDATE: 1st of 2 Deaths In Oak Lawn Fire Ruled Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally stabbed in a mobile home fire that also left another man dead early Thursday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.
About 12:45 a.m., officers found two trailers engulfed in flames at a mobile home park in the 9000 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Oak Lawn police and fire officials.
After extinguishing the blaze in about 20 minutes, firefighters found two men, one of whom was dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy found that he died of burns and stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.
The other man, identified as 59-year-old Randy Chabala of Midlothian, was taken to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 1:14 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
